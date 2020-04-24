Air quality in northern Italy may play a factor in the nation’s high Covid-19 death rate, says a researcher who has used satellite images to draw correlations between pollution and the coronavirus toll. Photo: AP
Higher Covid-19 death toll in pollution hotspots points to environmental factor in pandemic, study finds

  • Almost 80 per cent of Europe’s deaths were in regions with highest nitrogen dioxide concentration and poor airflow
  • Satellite images helped track correlation between air quality and mortality
Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:00am, 24 Apr, 2020

