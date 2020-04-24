Schoolgirls wear protective face masks while walking in Guangzhou city in Guangdong province on Wednesday. Some schools in Guangzhou have started to resume. Photo: EPA-EFE
Test, trace, isolate – Guangdong’s coronavirus success shows an outbreak can be brought under control: study
- More than 1.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Guangdong province
- Oxford researcher says studying virus genomes can help reveal transmission patterns as well as travel and contact history
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Schoolgirls wear protective face masks while walking in Guangzhou city in Guangdong province on Wednesday. Some schools in Guangzhou have started to resume. Photo: EPA-EFE