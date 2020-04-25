Scientists around the world are racing to find a way to disarm the virus. Photo: Shutterstock
Labouring laboratory scientists make up other front line in Covid-19 fight

  • Amid national lockdowns, they make their way to closed campuses and lonely labs to put in the long hours needed to break the secrets of the virus
  • They are also collaborating, with boxes of drug compounds being sent out to research teams around the world to find cures and share data
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 5:00am, 25 Apr, 2020

