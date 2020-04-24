An article in Nature Medicine says the ACE2 expression in the nose could be higher than other parts of the respiratory system, making the nose a possible entry point for the coronavirus. Klaus Lederer, Senator for Culture and Europe of the State of Berlin, shows how to wear a mouth and nose protector. Photo: DPA
Nose is a point of entry for coronavirus as West reinforces early Chinese research
- European team builds on Chinese findings from patient’s nose sample
- Nasal vulnerability means masks are crucial protection for medical staff and the public
Topic | Coronavirus China
An article in Nature Medicine says the ACE2 expression in the nose could be higher than other parts of the respiratory system, making the nose a possible entry point for the coronavirus. Klaus Lederer, Senator for Culture and Europe of the State of Berlin, shows how to wear a mouth and nose protector. Photo: DPA