Coronavirus: severe symptoms no more likely in pregnant women, study says

  • Paper says risk of severe disease in Wuhan’s pregnant population was 8 per cent, compared with 15.7 per cent for general Chinese population infected with virus
  • Study based on 118 pregnant women admitted to hospital in Wuhan between December 8, and March 20
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Apr, 2020

A study by Chinese scientists said pregnant women are not at increased risk of contracting severe symptoms of Covid-19. Photo: Handout
