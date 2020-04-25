A study by Chinese scientists said pregnant women are not at increased risk of contracting severe symptoms of Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: severe symptoms no more likely in pregnant women, study says
- Paper says risk of severe disease in Wuhan’s pregnant population was 8 per cent, compared with 15.7 per cent for general Chinese population infected with virus
- Study based on 118 pregnant women admitted to hospital in Wuhan between December 8, and March 20
Topic | Coronavirus China
A study by Chinese scientists said pregnant women are not at increased risk of contracting severe symptoms of Covid-19. Photo: Handout