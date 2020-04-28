A mink farm at Beek en Donk in the Netherlands is one of two that have been closed after animals were infected with the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Keep an eye on animals’: mink at Dutch farms test positive for coronavirus
- They are thought to have contracted the illness from employees at the farms, which have been quarantined
- Outbreak highlights need to monitor spread of the virus in animals to understand risks, experts say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A mink farm at Beek en Donk in the Netherlands is one of two that have been closed after animals were infected with the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE