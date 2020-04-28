Researchers in France have carried out genetic analysis and found that the dominant types of the viral strains in the country did not come from China or Italy. Photo: Associated Press
Coronavirus outbreak in France did not come directly from China, gene-tracing scientists say
- Researchers conclude that the virus was circulating undetected in France in February
- Findings highlight the difficulties governments face in tracing the source of coronavirus outbreaks
