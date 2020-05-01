The Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle Class 4 pathogens (P4), dangerous viruses that pose a high risk of person-to-person transmission. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US intelligence says coronavirus was not man-made but theory it leaked from Wuhan lab needs more investigation
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence says it has not ruled on theory virus leaked from lab
- Trump is making China’s handling of outbreak a major issue in his re-election campaign
