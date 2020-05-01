A nurse prepares to administer a test at a Covid-19 drive-through testing site in Houston, Texas. Photo: AP
Covid-19 hits African-Americans hardest in ‘potential catastrophe of inequality’, US study finds
- Infection rate 80 per cent higher than among Caucasians, with other ethnic minorities also more likely to contract disease, researchers in Texas say
- Finding highlights social divide and inequalities between the communities and could be happening in other US cities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A nurse prepares to administer a test at a Covid-19 drive-through testing site in Houston, Texas. Photo: AP