Winter the lama (front) lives on a farm operated by Ghent University's Vlaams Institute for Biotechnology. Photo: Tim Coppens
How a llama could hold key to beating coronavirus

  • An antibody engineered from the animal’s immune system was found to neutralise the virus that causes Covid-19
  • American and Belgian researchers hope the discovery may help protect humans from the deadly illness
Linda Lew
Updated: 6:00am, 2 May, 2020

