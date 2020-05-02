Winter the lama (front) lives on a farm operated by Ghent University's Vlaams Institute for Biotechnology. Photo: Tim Coppens
How a llama could hold key to beating coronavirus
- An antibody engineered from the animal’s immune system was found to neutralise the virus that causes Covid-19
- American and Belgian researchers hope the discovery may help protect humans from the deadly illness
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Winter the lama (front) lives on a farm operated by Ghent University's Vlaams Institute for Biotechnology. Photo: Tim Coppens