Richard Horton made the comments in an interview with China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Weibo
It’s unfair to blame China for coronavirus pandemic, Lancet editor tells state media
- Richard Horton tells state broadcaster CCTV the rest of the world should try to work with China rather than pointing the finger
- British medical journal’s editor-in-chief says ‘China is not responsible’ for the Covid-19 outbreak first identified in Wuhan
Topic | Coronavirus China
Richard Horton made the comments in an interview with China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Weibo