Taiwan’s Covid-19 controls involved identifying close contacts of infected people and then quarantining and monitoring them. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus most likely to be passed on in early stages of illness or before symptoms appear, Taiwan study says
- Those who came into contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases just before or soon after symptoms appeared were most likely to become infected
- Researchers say findings highlight the importance of early contact tracing and tracking as well as social distancing
