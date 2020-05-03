Taiwan’s Covid-19 controls involved identifying close contacts of infected people and then quarantining and monitoring them. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus most likely to be passed on in early stages of illness or before symptoms appear, Taiwan study says

  • Those who came into contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases just before or soon after symptoms appeared were most likely to become infected
  • Researchers say findings highlight the importance of early contact tracing and tracking as well as social distancing
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 8:01pm, 3 May, 2020

