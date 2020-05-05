US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci answers questions, as President Donald Trump looks on, at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Fauci dismisses coronavirus lab origin claims as ‘circular argument’

  • Leading US health official says evidence strongly indicates virus originated in the wild and jumped species
  • The well-regarded doctor has also warned of a second wave of infections in the US later in the year
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 5:41pm, 5 May, 2020

