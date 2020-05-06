Brewer’s yeast has been used to make a fully synthesised strain of the new coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
China /  Science

Synthetic coronavirus created with brewer’s yeast comes with research options, hope and a warning

  • Fungus has been used for thousands of years to make wine, beer and bread
  • Man-made strains will bridge the gap between the real-life virus and computer modelling, Chinese scientist says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:26pm, 6 May, 2020

