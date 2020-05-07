New research suggests the coronavirus pandemic may have started earlier than previously thought. AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus may have jumped to humans as early as October, study says

  • Researchers looked at 7,000 genome sequence assemblies collected from around the world to determine their most recent common ancestor
  • Results suggest the global health crisis may have started at some point between October 6 and December 11
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:07am, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
New research suggests the coronavirus pandemic may have started earlier than previously thought. AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE