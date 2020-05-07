New research suggests the coronavirus pandemic may have started earlier than previously thought. AFP
Coronavirus may have jumped to humans as early as October, study says
- Researchers looked at 7,000 genome sequence assemblies collected from around the world to determine their most recent common ancestor
- Results suggest the global health crisis may have started at some point between October 6 and December 11
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New research suggests the coronavirus pandemic may have started earlier than previously thought. AFP