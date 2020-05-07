An electron micrograph shows a cell infected with coronavirus particles. A new study has found blood thinners could benefit the most severely ill patients. Photo: EPA-EFE
Blood thinners may help sickest Covid-19 patients survive, US study finds
- Researchers looked at cases where anticoagulants had been given in New York City hospitals
- Of those on ventilators, patients given the medicine had a 29 per cent mortality rate. But it was 63 per cent for those who didn’t get blood thinners
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
