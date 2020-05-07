An electron micrograph shows a cell infected with coronavirus particles. A new study has found blood thinners could benefit the most severely ill patients. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Blood thinners may help sickest Covid-19 patients survive, US study finds

  • Researchers looked at cases where anticoagulants had been given in New York City hospitals
  • Of those on ventilators, patients given the medicine had a 29 per cent mortality rate. But it was 63 per cent for those who didn’t get blood thinners
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An electron micrograph shows a cell infected with coronavirus particles. A new study has found blood thinners could benefit the most severely ill patients. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE