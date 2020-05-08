Chinese researchers are hoping to make aircraft engines powered by fossil fuels a thing of the past. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese scientists say their new plasma drive could one day make green air travel a reality
- Prototype combines intense heat and microwaves to convert pressurised air into plasma capable of producing huge amounts of thrust
- Team from Wuhan University say they were motivated by a desire to solve the global warming problems caused by fossil fuel-powered combustion engines
Topic | China technology
Chinese researchers are hoping to make aircraft engines powered by fossil fuels a thing of the past. Photo: Getty Images