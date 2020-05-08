A scanning electron microscope image shows the new coronavirus (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Image: NIH via EPA-EFE
Sperm containing coronavirus raises small risk of Covid-19 spread via sex, Chinese study shows

  • Doctors at Shangqiu Municipal Hospital found 16 per cent of men hospitalised with disease tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 in their semen
  • Experts caution that presence of coronavirus in sperm does not indicate it is active and capable of causing infection
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:38am, 8 May, 2020

