A scanning electron microscope image shows the round blue coronavirus emerging from cells. Scientists around the world are working on antibody treatments. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese scientists identify two antibodies for potential drug treatment
- They were found to work together to prevent the virus from binding to a host cell
- Researchers say that could help target different strains which evolve as virus spreads
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
