The study explained that multiple vaccines would probably be needed to fight the disease. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Multiple vaccines and global approach needed to fight coronavirus, say top US scientists

  • The researchers, including White House task force member Anthony Fauci, set out how coordinated international approach is needed
  • The paper goes against Donald Trump’s go-it alone approach
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The study explained that multiple vaccines would probably be needed to fight the disease. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE