Signs encouraging social distancing pepper the River Walk in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Social distancing flattens coronavirus curve in US, but relax with caution, researchers warn

  • Study shows sharpest drop in worst-hit states after restrictions imposed after 12-day lag due to virus incubation period
  • Lead author warns the measures stabilised the spread but predicts infections to start rising again as rules are relaxed
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 May, 2020

