The UN warned that frontline health care workers are among those most at risk of psychological distress during the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus pandemic may bring ‘major mental health crisis’, UN says
- Psychological distress ‘widespread’ amid physical isolation, fear of infection, dying or losing loved ones, and anxiety over economic turmoil
- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres calls for urgent action to ‘help and stand by’ those most at risk
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
The UN warned that frontline health care workers are among those most at risk of psychological distress during the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua