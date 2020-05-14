The UN warned that frontline health care workers are among those most at risk of psychological distress during the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus pandemic may bring ‘major mental health crisis’, UN says

  • Psychological distress ‘widespread’ amid physical isolation, fear of infection, dying or losing loved ones, and anxiety over economic turmoil
  • United Nations chief Antonio Guterres calls for urgent action to ‘help and stand by’ those most at risk
Josephine Ma
Updated: 11:00pm, 14 May, 2020

