Shi Zhengli’s new paper identifies the Chinese horseshoe bat as the natural host for Sars-related coronaviruses. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli publishes new paper on pathogen’s evolution

  • Research by scientist from Wuhan laboratory accused by Donald Trump of being the source of virus that sparked Covid-19 pandemic looks at how Sars-related pathogens have adapted to suit human hosts
  • Shi this month took to social media to dismiss rumours she had defected from China and taken hundreds of confidential documents with her
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 4:00pm, 16 May, 2020

