Modelling has shown only modest changes to the spread of Covid-19 as a result of warmer weather. Photo: Xinhua
Prepare for a summer of coronavirus, researchers warn
- Effects of temperature may help map future outbreaks but without immunity Covid-19 will continue its deadly spread, study finds
- Tropical and temperate locations should ‘prepare for severe outbreaks’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Modelling has shown only modest changes to the spread of Covid-19 as a result of warmer weather. Photo: Xinhua