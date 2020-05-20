A Dutch virologist says many factors affect the efficacy of Covid-19 test kits. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Covid-19 test kit outstrips alternatives in Dutch study

  • Product made by Shenzen-based biotech company BGI Group gets top marks in sensitivity test for gene that affects how the novel coronavirus replicates
  • Increased sensitivity helps to detect infection in people with only mild or no symptoms, head of research team says
Stephen Chen
20 May, 2020

