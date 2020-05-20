The WHO database was set up to give scientists open and free access to coronavirus research. Photo: EPA-EFE
China tells journal publishers to share research with WHO’s Covid-19 database
- Government-backed association calls on members to contribute so that global researchers can ‘benefit from our developments’
- Beijing has been criticised for a lack of transparency over the coronavirus outbreak
