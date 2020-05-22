Of the 25 vaccinated monkeys, eight showed no detectable signs of being infected with the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: US vaccine protects macaques from Covid-19, studies show
- Animals injected with vaccine developed by Boston team show much lower levels of infection after being exposed to pathogen and ‘near-complete protection’ on second exposure
- Results ‘increase optimism that the development of Covid-19 vaccines [for humans] will be possible’, lead researcher says
