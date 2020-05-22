China is expected to continue investing in critical areas such as 5G. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Two sessions 2020: China cuts science budget by 9 per cent but national R&D still tipped to grow

  • Spending by local governments expected to buoy investment in the area despite the tough times
  • Authorities show strong commitment to innovation as the country weathers fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, observer says
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:45pm, 22 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is expected to continue investing in critical areas such as 5G. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE