The Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has been at the centre of claims about a virus leak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus conspiracy lab leak claims ‘pure fabrication’, Wuhan lab chief says
- The Chinese institute did not encounter the pandemic pathogen until December 30 when it was sent a clinical sample, director says
- It also ‘did not have a live sample’ of another bat virus that is 96 per cent similar to Sars-CoV-2
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
