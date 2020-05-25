Researchers found that young people had become more susceptible to the virus since early March. Photo: EPA-EFE
More young people are testing positive for coronavirus in US, study finds
- Researchers looked at data from Washington state, finding half of those who had contracted the virus by early May were aged under 40
- They say findings could point to progression of the pandemic elsewhere, as it was first place in the United States with reported cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
