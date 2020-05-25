The southern province of Guangdong is planning to build a string of biosafety labs. Photo: AFP
Top-grade biosafety lab building spree planned in southern China
- Guangdong province science chief says at least one facility will be able to handle the most infectious fatal diseases such as Ebola
- The centres are needed ‘to cut the risks of transporting specimens and to strengthen diagnosis’
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
The southern province of Guangdong is planning to build a string of biosafety labs. Photo: AFP