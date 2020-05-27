Like HIV, the new coronavirus was found to remove marker molecules on the surface of an infected cell so that it could evade attack. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus uses same strategy as HIV to dodge immune response, Chinese study finds
- Both viruses remove marker molecules on surface of an infected cell that are used to identify invaders, according to Chinese researchers
- They say this could mean Sars-CoV-2 may be around for some time
