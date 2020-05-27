Shi Zhengli told the state broadcaster it was “regrettable” to mix science with politics. Photo: CGTN
China’s ‘bat woman’ at centre of coronavirus theories says her work helped identify new strain fast

  • Shi Zhengli tells state broadcaster that years of research meant cause of mystery pneumonia was quickly found after it emerged in Wuhan last year
  • She says she will continue to study unknown pathogens because the ones that have been discovered are ‘just the tip of the iceberg’
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 27 May, 2020

