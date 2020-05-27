The Chinese survey team reaches the summit of Mount Everest on Wednesday after a nine-hour climb. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese surveyors reach summit of Mount Everest to remeasure its height
- Eight-member team may be the only people to get to the top this year after climbing season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic
- They are conducting a comprehensive scientific survey of the mountain, which may have been shrunk by the 2015 earthquake in Nepal
