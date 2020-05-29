In the computer simulation, EKI’s mission to save the Earth takes just under four years. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Crash course in saving the Earth: Chinese simulation stops asteroid strike without using nukes

  • Computer model shows how potentially hazardous asteroids can be knocked off course and out of harm’s way using an ‘enhanced kinetic impactor’ spacecraft
  • Nasa advocates the use of nuclear weapons to neutralise such threats, but the option is not without controversy
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In the computer simulation, EKI’s mission to save the Earth takes just under four years. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE