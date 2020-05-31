A Chinese scramjet is reported to have run at maximum boost of 600 seconds, outdoing the American X-51A Waverider (pictured). Photo: Handout
Report of Chinese scramjet test a challenge to most-advanced missile defence systems
- Engine built for China’s classified hypersonic strike weapon hits 600 seconds in ground test
- A 10-minute scramjet boost to a weapon could give it a range of over 4,000km at top speed
Topic | China Society
A Chinese scramjet is reported to have run at maximum boost of 600 seconds, outdoing the American X-51A Waverider (pictured). Photo: Handout