A Chinese scramjet is reported to have run at maximum boost of 600 seconds, outdoing the American X-51A Waverider (pictured). Photo: Handout
Report of Chinese scramjet test a challenge to most-advanced missile defence systems

  • Engine built for China’s classified hypersonic strike weapon hits 600 seconds in ground test
  • A 10-minute scramjet boost to a weapon could give it a range of over 4,000km at top speed
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen

Updated: 8:54pm, 31 May, 2020

