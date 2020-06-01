China’s Tianwen-1 rover will be on a mission to look for water and ice on Mars, exploring the atmosphere and soil. Photo: Weibo
China is launching a mission to Mars this summer. So is the US
- Chinese Tianwen-1 will lift off in July or August, reaching the red planet by February where its rover will explore the surface
- Nasa plans to send Perseverance around the same time – when Earth is closest – and it will collect samples to be brought back
Topic | China science
China’s Tianwen-1 rover will be on a mission to look for water and ice on Mars, exploring the atmosphere and soil. Photo: Weibo