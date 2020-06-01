China’s Tianwen-1 rover will be on a mission to look for water and ice on Mars, exploring the atmosphere and soil. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

China is launching a mission to Mars this summer. So is the US

  • Chinese Tianwen-1 will lift off in July or August, reaching the red planet by February where its rover will explore the surface
  • Nasa plans to send Perseverance around the same time – when Earth is closest – and it will collect samples to be brought back
Topic |   China science
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Tianwen-1 rover will be on a mission to look for water and ice on Mars, exploring the atmosphere and soil. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE