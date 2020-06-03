A woman walks her dog on an autumn day in Canberra. The coronavirus outbreak in Australia developed amid lower humidity and relatively stable temperatures. Photo: Xinhua
Southern hemisphere winter may spur rise in Covid-19 cases, study says
- Research in Australia suggests a 1 per cent fall in humidity could increase number of infections by 6 per cent
- Findings echo fears that there could be worse to come for countries heading into drier, cooler months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A woman walks her dog on an autumn day in Canberra. The coronavirus outbreak in Australia developed amid lower humidity and relatively stable temperatures. Photo: Xinhua