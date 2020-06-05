The Yellow River has long been regarded as the cradle of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua
Prehistoric ancestors of modern-day Chinese favoured rice over millet, study says

  • Scientists from China, Europe and South Korea studied remains of populations who lived for about 6,000 years from 5525BC
  • Han Chinese genetically closer to Longshan people, who are known to have farmed rice, researchers say
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2020

