The drug hydroxychloroquine had already been at the centre of controversy after Donald Trump promoted its use despite scepticism from leading scientists. Photo: Reuters
Lancet study that said malaria drugs led to higher coronavirus death rates retracted as authors say they cannot verify data
- Trials of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were halted by World Health Organisation as a result of study, but scientists now admit they cannot verify data on which it was based
- Donald Trump’s promotion of drugs as treatment for Covid-19 had already prompted controversy over their effectiveness
