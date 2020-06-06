The Malinois shepherd dogs put in near flawless performances in the coronavirus sniffing test. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Belgian shepherd dogs trained to sniff out Covid-19 score top marks in armpit odour tests
- Eight Malinois achieve 83 to 100 per cent success rate in experiments by French researchers
- Dogs’ diagnoses even lead to two ‘healthy’ subjects being retested and found positive for the pathogen
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
