Zhong Nanshan said the vaccine would be ready for emergency use later in the year. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready for emergency use within months, says Chinese expert Zhong Nanshan

  • Respiratory diseases specialist says developing herd immunity will cost millions of lives so only the only way to defeat Covid-19 is to inoculate people
  • Zhong says vaccines for use in emergencies could be ready by autumn but large-scale use could be up to two years away
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 8 Jun, 2020

