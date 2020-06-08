Zhong Nanshan said the vaccine would be ready for emergency use later in the year. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready for emergency use within months, says Chinese expert Zhong Nanshan
- Respiratory diseases specialist says developing herd immunity will cost millions of lives so only the only way to defeat Covid-19 is to inoculate people
- Zhong says vaccines for use in emergencies could be ready by autumn but large-scale use could be up to two years away
Topic | Coronavirus China
Zhong Nanshan said the vaccine would be ready for emergency use later in the year. Photo: Xinhua