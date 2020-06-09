China plans to build a robotic outpost on the lunar surface before it sends humans to the moon. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists say they’ve made a fibre that could be strong enough to build a moon base
- Team developed high-performance construction material from artificial lunar dust that could potentially be made using volcanic rock on site
- But they say it is still going through testing, with production process yet to be simulated in space-like environment
Topic | China science
China plans to build a robotic outpost on the lunar surface before it sends humans to the moon. Photo: Handout