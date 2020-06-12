A resident takes a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Over 3 per cent of people in Wuhan may have had Covid-19, possibly with no or mild symptoms, studies say

  • Researchers carried out antibody tests on samples from health care workers, family members and hotel staff from the outbreak epicentre in China
  • Separate study concludes that results of nucleic acid testing may reflect just a fraction of infections in the city
Josephine Ma
Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Jun, 2020

