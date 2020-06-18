An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. New research suggests that not everyone infected produces antibodies, or long-lasting ones. Photo: AP
There may be no immunity against Covid-19, new Wuhan study suggests
- Researchers behind the non-peer-reviewed paper ran antibody tests on samples from hospital workers who were exposed to infected patients at early stage of outbreak
- Only 4 per cent of 23,000 had antibodies – but they estimated at least 25 per cent could have contracted the disease
Topic | China science
An electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. New research suggests that not everyone infected produces antibodies, or long-lasting ones. Photo: AP