The United States and Britain are the two major mutation hotbeds at the moment, according to a non-peer-review paper by Chinese scientists posted on bioRxiv.org. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus may be here for much longer – due to rapid mutations
- Since January, the virus has gone through at least six major gene changes that boosted its ability to infect and evade the human immune system
- The US and Britain are the two major virus mutation hotbeds at the moment, say scientists
Topic | China science
The United States and Britain are the two major mutation hotbeds at the moment, according to a non-peer-review paper by Chinese scientists posted on bioRxiv.org. Photo: Bloomberg