The United States and Britain are the two major mutation hotbeds at the moment, according to a non-peer-review paper by Chinese scientists posted on bioRxiv.org. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Coronavirus may be here for much longer – due to rapid mutations

  • Since January, the virus has gone through at least six major gene changes that boosted its ability to infect and evade the human immune system
  • The US and Britain are the two major virus mutation hotbeds at the moment, say scientists
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:00am, 20 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The United States and Britain are the two major mutation hotbeds at the moment, according to a non-peer-review paper by Chinese scientists posted on bioRxiv.org. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE