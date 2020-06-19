The Chinese CDC is looking closely at the role of seafood stalls in the Beijing outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China ramps up checks on food imports amid Beijing outbreak
- Customs authorities test thousands of products but all samples so far come back negative
- Virus found at the Xinfadi food market is much older than the one circulating in Europe, Chinese researchers say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Chinese CDC is looking closely at the role of seafood stalls in the Beijing outbreak. Photo: Reuters