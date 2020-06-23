A carrier rocket carrying the last satellite in China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) blasts off in Tuesday’s successful launch. Photo: Xinhua
China’s global aspirations lift as BeiDou satellite launches into orbit
- Third generation navigational network makes Beijing an ‘aerospace power’ says design engineer after successful launch
- Development puts Chinese coverage on equal footing with US, Europe and Russian global satellite constellations
