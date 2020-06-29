A new Chinese study suggests face masks and hand hygiene are effective ways to stop transmission of the virus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus may have a weak point – and hand washing, face masks ‘may help block transmission chain’, study says
- Chinese non-peer reviewed paper suggests virus has a narrow bottleneck, meaning the number of particles passed on from a host to others
- Scientists did genetic sequencing on viral strains from 13 patients in Guangdong province to reconstruct how it spread
