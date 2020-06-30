The virus has already passed from animals to humans, but there is no evidence yet that it can be passed from human to human. Photo: AP
New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential, researchers say
- Named G4, virus is genetically descended from H1N1 strain behind 2009 outbreak
- Tests show 10.4 per cent of swine workers and up to 4.4 per cent of general population may have been exposed
